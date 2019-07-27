WALLA WALLA — A pair of living history presentations at Fort Walla Walla Museum will feature a pioneer missionary and Washington Territory’s first governor.
Whitman College Professor Rogers Miles will portray the Rev. Cushing Eells on Saturday, Aug. 3 and Ron Klicker will portray Gov. Isaac Stevens on Sunday, August 4. Both presentations start at 2 p.m. in the museum’s Pioneer Village, located at 755 Myra Road, Walla Walla.
Eells and his wife, Myra, arrived in 1838 and settled among the Spokane Indians until the massacre at Whitman Mission in 1847. They moved to the Willamette Valley, later returning to the Walla Walla Valley in 1859 to reclaim the mission grounds at Waiilatpu. He founded Whitman Seminary, which later became Whitman College.
Stevens, who served from 1853-57, was a controversial figure. Historian Kent Richards said Stevens was most often the center of controversy and that people either loved or hated him. During his tenure as territorial governor, he believed he could address problems between white settlers and the Indian people by negotiating treaties.
Fort Walla Walla Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $9, students and seniors pay $8 and it’s free for children under 6. For more information, call 509-525-7703 or visit www.fwwm.org.
