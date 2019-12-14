JOSEPH — A pair of Wallowa County organizations are again teaming up for a festive celebration of the season.
The annual holiday concert of the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance and Josephy Center for Arts and Culture features a variety of talented musicians. Performers include The Brann Family, Jessie Borgerding, Randy & Katie Morgan, Ghost Wind, Jezebel’s Mother, the Lindsey Family, Kelly McDonald, Heidi Muller & Bob Webb, Caleb & Ari Samples, Nick Porter & Friends and Gail Swart.
The event is Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. at Josephy Center, 403 Main St., Joseph. There is a suggested donation of $10, with proceeds benefiting both nonprofit organizations. Holiday treats will be served.
For more information, contact info@wvmusicalliance.org, 541-426-3390 or visit www.wvmusicalliance.org.
