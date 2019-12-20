PENDLETON — The music will be plentiful as Pendleton-based rock band James Dean Kindle & The Eastern Oregon Playboys host the annual Great Pacific Christmas Pageant.
The free concert is Sunday from 2-7 p.m. at the Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton. Frontman J.D. Kindle describes the all-ages event as “less of a pageant and more of a marathon holiday music concert featuring a slew of local musicians performing in rapid succession.”
Kindle said the show embraces an anything-goes approach. He said they try to program a diverse selection of holiday material, including sacred and secular, well known and obscure as well as new and old. In addition, Kindle said he and the Playboys encourage guest performers to do the same.
“Occasionally we’ll take some artistic license with a song and totally rearrange it into something nearly unrecognizable,” he said. “We try to not repeat any material from years prior but we’ve broken that rule a few times — not this year though!”
Guest performers include Dan Haug, country-jazz fusion group The Hyper Modern Country Quartet, Paul Collins, The Naughty List, Murray Dunlap, father-and-son duo Ian and Harrison Summerfield, punk rock band The Identities, classical music duo Zach Bank and Viet Block of the Oregon East Symphony, Kipling Bose and Ruby Miller of REV, and indie rock band Misty Mouth. Joining Kindle and The Playboys will be guest singer Oriyah Derrickson and bell ringer Gordon Hepburn.
This year’s event is the 13th annual musical extravaganza, which takes place the Sunday prior to Christmas Eve.
“This Christmas show was one of the first performances of the Eastern Oregon Playboys when we formed in the latter half of 2007,” Kindle said. “We expected it to be a one-off event, but it’s something we’ve stuck with as a tradition ever since.”
