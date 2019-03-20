CANYON CITY — Musicians from across the region will present a free concert in Canyon City.
The Inland Northwest Chorale will perform Saturday, March 30 at 4 p.m. at the Canyon City Community Center. A reception will follow the performance.
Under the direction of R. Lee Friese, the program includes “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi. The piece will include soloists RaNiel Dunn and Erin DeCarlow, both of Hermiston, and Becky Henshaw, Arlene Thompson and Mary Finney, all of Pendleton. In addition, the chorale will present excerpts from “The Peaceable Kingdom” by Randall Thompson. The piece was written with inspiration from a painting by Edward Hicks (1780-1849), an American folk painter and a Quaker minister with the Society of Friends in Pennsylvania.
The Inland Northwest Musicians are celebrating their 20th season. A special celebration reunion concert is planned in June, which will include a commissioned orchestral/choral piece. Additional details will be announced at a future date.
For more information, contact 541-289-4696, inwm@machmedia.net or visit www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.