MILTON-FREEWATER — The Inland Northwest Orchestra will present a program, including Saint-Saens’ “Symphony #3” and Albinoni’s “Adagio for Strings and Organ.”
With a mission of sharing classical music with rural audiences, the ensemble of the Inland Northwest Musicians will perform in Milton-Freewater. The free concert is Saturday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. at the Milton Adventist Church, 1244 N. Elizabeth St. No tickets or reservations are required — people are invited to “come as you are,” said Sue Friese, INWM violist.
Led by music director and conductor, R. Lee Friese of Athena, the performance also features organist Randolph Pearson of Walla Walla, Washington. Friese enjoys performing Saint-Saens’ works because he appreciates “how well-crafted it is,” calling it “a wonderful symphony.”
Audience members are in for a treat as Pearson performs on the Milton Adventist Church’s tracker organ, which is mechanically outfitted to be touch sensitive by the player. Friese said it will result in a magnificent sound with the symphony.
The Inland Northwest Musicians was founded in 1999 by a group of instrumentalists and vocalists. While there is no admission charge at its concerts, donations are gladly accepted.
For more information, contact 541-289-4696, inwm@machmedia.net or visit www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com.
