HERMISTON — The world premiere of “Life of Water,” written by composer Larry Nash Groupe, is featured during the 20th anniversary reunion concert of the Inland Northwest Musicians.
The Sunday, June 16 event will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Although there is no admission charge, people need to call 541-289-4696 for seat reservations.
Founded in 1999 by a group of instrumentalists and vocalists, Inland Northwest Musicians seeks to share classical music in rural areas. While there is no admission fee charged at concerts, donations are accepted.
For more information, contact 541-289-4696, inwm@machmedia.net or visit www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com.
