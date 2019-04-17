IRRIGON — Romance and adventure is the theme of an upcoming drama performance at Irrigon High School.
Written and directed by students in the drama club, the storyline of “Steel Hearts” centers around an evil scientist who created robots for nefarious purposes. Melissa Dunn said it’s presented as a TV drama — complete with commercials, breaking news events, previews of upcoming shows and announcements.
The production will be staged Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27. The doors open at 6 p.m. at Irrigon High School, 315 E. Wyoming Ave. A pasta dinner, which costs $5, will be served at intermission. Also, Dunn said donations are always welcome to help support the club.
For more information, call the school at 541-922-5551.
