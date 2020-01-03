HERMISTON — A new crop of Hermiston “stars” is hoping to waltz away with the coveted mirror ball trophy during the eighth annual Dancing with the Hermiston Stars.
Kicking up their heels will be Bennett Christianson, Maria Faaeteete, Shawn Lockwood, Kimberly Nevil, Nazario Rivera and Scott Stanton. Coordinated by the Hermiston Education Foundation, the event is Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St. Tickets are $25 ($20 if purchased in advance) for adults or $10 for students.
In addition to raising money to help support scholarship and grant programs through the education foundation, each participant is dancing for a cause. People can “vote” for their favorite dancer by making a donation on their behalf via a link at the HEF website.
Born and raised in Hermiston, Christianson is a real estate broker and owner of Christianson Realty Group. Growing up with a solid foundation, the Hermiston man has committed to cut a rug for Campus Life, where he sits on the board of directors. The faith-based organization offers a safe environment for activities and support for local teens.
Faaeteete, who first came to Hermiston when her husband accepted a coaching job, thought she’d stick around for a year or two — that was 12 years ago. Since then, they’ve expanded their own family and convinced extended family to move to the area. Drawing inspiration from a friend’s nephew, Faaeteete plans to boogie for the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy. The nonprofit organization was founded by parents of children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
With a heart for youths in the community, Lockwood is ready to tango for Made to Thrive. The local nonprofit provides support to at-risk youngsters through sports, activities, music and art. And that’s right up Lockwood’s alley, who got her start helping kids more than three decades ago with Hermiston Little League. Over the years, she has helped with many youth organizations and was recognized in 2018 as the woman of the year by the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce.
A Hermiston native, Nevil became the chief executive officer of the Greater Hermiston Area Chamber of Commerce this past spring. Nevil will hit the dance floor for the chamber’s foundation, which was developed to provide financial support and assist in making the chamber self-sustaining. The foundation’s initial project will focus on the construction of the chamber’s new facility, which will include space for workforce development classes and activities.
A community health worker with Good Shepherd Health Care System, Rivera hopes to provide a shot in the arm for the Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation. While working at Good Shepherd, Rivera recognizes the positive things the foundation provides for the community. In addition to funding special programs and grants, it has provided more than 400 scholarships to help local residents pursue careers in the health care field.
Stanton — fire chief of Umatilla County Fire District #1 — is getting fired up for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Each year, nearly a dozen firefighters from UCFD1 travel to Seattle to participate in the LLS Firefighter Stairclimb — climbing 69 stories while raising money for the LLS. Stanton, who made the climb in 2015, continues to support his team, who has raised more than $100,000 over the past 10 years.
Advance tickets are available at the school district office, 305 S.W. 11th St., or via a link at www.hermistoneducationfoundation.org. For questions, contact Maria Duron at 541-667-6036 or maria.duron@hermistonsd.org. For additional information about each dancer and their cause, visit the Hermiston Education Foundation’s Facebook page.
