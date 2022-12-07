PENDLETON — Fans likely will recognize Ryan Bingham of “Yellowstone” fame as the summer heats up in 2023 with Jackalope Jamboree in Pendleton.
An award-winning singer-songwriter — including raking in multiple awards for "Southside of Heaven" — Bingham plays Walker in the Paramount Network award-winning series. He is the music festival's Friday night headliner and will take the stage with The Texas Gentleman.
Featuring a full lineup of Americana and country & western artists, Jackalope Jamboree kicks off Thursday, June 22 with Margo Price headlining. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter recently published "Maybe We'll Make It: A Memoir" and her fourth studio album, "Strays," is set to drop Jan. 13. Also, Shane Smith and the Saints are returning for a fourth year as the Saturday night headliner. The Texas-based group, organizers said, is “a Jackalope fan favorite,” referring to them as “one of the best live bands out there.”
Nearly two dozen musician acts have already been announced for the three-day music festival at Happy Canyon Arena. Jackalope co-founder Rian Beach said additional artists will be added.
Tickets for the June 22-24 event go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. — including three-day festival passes for general admission, reserved and box seats; and two-day general admission or reserved seats. Beach said those prices range from $115 to $205. Reservations for recreational vehicles and tent camping will go on sale in early 2023 and single-day tickets will be available in spring 2023.
Excitement surrounding the festival, Beach said, continues to accelerate. After starting out as a one-day show in 2019, it survived COVID-19 shutdowns that postponed the planned two-day festival for its second year. And fueled by solid lineups, the event’s third year drew in large crowds with three days of music this past June.
Organizers are jacked for the 2023 event — from the opening acts to the headliners, Beach said an eclectic lineup of artists will perform on a pair of stages at the Happy Canyon Arena. And he’s quick to shine a light on the venue's ambiance.
“While Happy Canyon hosts thousands of festivalgoers every year, the space is intimate enough to provide fans with an enhanced live experience, and most importantly, a more personal connection with the music,” Beach said.
Earlier this year, Jackalope Jamboree caught the attention of Saving Country Music, a consumer advocate and industry watchdog website. Highlighting its ability to wrangle in quality acts, it referred to the Round-Up City event as “one of the festival circuit’s hidden gems.”
And adding to the event’s entertainment repertoire, the 2023 festival is bringing Nashville-based comedian Dusty Slay to the stage. In addition to performing in comedy clubs across the nation, Slay was featured in the third season of “The Standups” on Netflix. Also, he has appeared on NBC's “Last Comic Standing” and hosts a podcast, “We’re Having a Good Time.”
Tickets are available via bit.ly/3uyyWwB or the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon ticket office, 1330 S.W. Court Ave. For festival news, visit www.jackalopejamboree.com or search social media platforms.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
