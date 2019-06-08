PENDLETON — Former Pendleton resident John Storie will perform a show featuring a distinctive jazz sound with Portland pianist Nikos Syropoulos.
Storie, who has returned to town several times to play with New West Guitar Group, is celebrating his soon-to-be released debut album, “Ponderosa,” with Josh Nelson. Storie, who resides in Southern California, said the album features music inspired from his youth in Oregon to his life in California.
“I have several regional themed songs, including a cover of Woody Guthrie’s ‘Roll On Columbia, Roll On,’” he said.
The local show is Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Tickets are $10 each. People are encouraged to buy tickets in advance as the show is expected to sell out.
Also, Storie has recently performed as a member of The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Jeff Goldblum’s jazz band. The project had kept a mostly low profile by performing at small jazz clubs in Los Angeles and New York City. However, with the release of a debut studio jazz album, the band is finding popular success.
The album, “The Capitol Studios Sessions,” which was released this past fall, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts. A tour followed and the group performed this spring on numerous late-night shows, including “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
Tickets for the show are available by calling 541-278-9201 or via www.pendletonarts.org.
