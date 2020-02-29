JOSEPH — Songs and readings by a variety of performers is featured at Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.
Women, Words & Music is Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at the Josephy Center, 403 Main St., Joseph. Admission is $10.
The event coincides with “Determined to Rise: The Valiant Women of the Vote – 100 years,” which is on display in the gallery during the months of March and April. It is held in conjunction with National Women’s History Month. Curated by Jenny Klimsza, the exhibit features local and regional women artists working in a wide variety of media.
The event features music by Jessie Borgerding & Katie Morgan, Kathy Hunter, Jezebel's Mother, Rebecca Lenahan & Bailey Vernam, Kelly McDonald, Heidi Muller, and Gail Swart, with readings by Whitney Chandler and Janie Tippett. This is the seventh year of collaboration between the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance and Josephy Center.
For more information, contact Janis Carper, Wallowa Valley Music Alliance executive director, at 541-426-3390, info@wvmusicalliance.org or visit www.wvmusicalliance.org. For more about the exhibit, visit www.josephy.org.
