ENTERPRISE — People are encouraged to start making plans to attend the 11th annual Juniper Jam.
Billed as “the sweetest little music festival in Eastern Oregon,” the event highlights original musicians and features two stages with nonstop live music. Juniper Jam is Saturday, Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to approximately 10 p.m. at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds in Enterprise. Advance tickets are $20, which can be purchased at www.juniperjam.com and several Wallowa County businesses. In addition, festival-goers can reserve camping online for $5 per night at the fairgrounds.
See next weekend’s East Oregonian entertainment page for a full story. For questions, contact the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance at 541-426-3390 or info@wvmusicalliance.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.