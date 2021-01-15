LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon Film Festival, a La Grande-based nonprofit, announces the inaugural year of its Filmmaker Residency program. The residency is a month-long retreat for writers and directors to receive designated time and space to work on feature-length screenplays.
The application for attendance opens on Jan. 17 and closes on Feb. 21, with an early bird deadline of Feb. 7. The EOFF Residency Application can be found at https://www.filmfreeway.com/eofilmfest-residency.
The goal of this four-week program is for prospective filmmakers to walk away with a draft that has the potential to be produced in Oregon in the coming years, and for attendees to learn about resources and opportunities available to them for filmmaking in this region.
“Residencies are a sacred time and space where creatives have a sole mission: write and develop their ideas,” said H. Nelson Tracey, a Los Angeles-based filmmaker and EOFF alumni who is helping to develop the residency program, in a press release. “It’s a step away from inevitable commitments and distractions in life at home, and an added purpose of creation that can be difficult to conjure when left to one's own devices. A successful residency combines ample solo time for focussed work, along with a tight community of fellow artists to share goals and ideas through a series of focused gathering points, exploration of Eastern Oregon’s pristine locations.”
The EOFF team hopes to work with their current and ongoing partners, such as Eastern Oregon University, to connect students and filmmakers through integrated academic events as well as social and engagement events. The visiting artists will rely on HQ, a creative digital media studio at 112 Depot St., as a creative space and hub for collaboration. Local lodging and food options to support the selected residents are being organized by EOFF staff and they are still looking for additional support.
“The amount of support for this program has been awesome. We have connected with so many wonderful programs around the Pacific Northwest in our development journey.” said festival director Christopher Jennings. “Our festival community is known for its supportive and engaged relationship with visiting filmmakers and we look forward to playing on this strength and immersing the incoming residents in a supportive, inclusive, and creative environment.”
Interested applicants are invited to attend one of two informational ZOOM meetings prior to the application deadline: Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., and Friday, Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. Register in advance for this meeting, or view additional information and FAQs, at https://www.eofilmfest.com/filmmaker-residency/.
Eastern Oregon Film Festival is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to creating a cinematic experience in Eastern Oregon that promotes discovery, entertainment, and education via artistic exhibition and viewership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.