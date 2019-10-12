LA GRANDE — A short film that will be screened during the Eastern Oregon Film Festival was shot entirely on the Oregon-Idaho border.
H. Nelson Tracey, director/producer of “Picture Jasper,” was particularly interested in submitting the project to EOFF because of the close proximity to the filming location. Tracey will be traveling from Los Angeles to attend the screening.
The movie focuses on Steve Schultz, a lifelong man of the American West, who mines for the rare form of rock that’s used to create spectacular finished jewelry. Through booms and busts, he works to find nature’s treasures. Schultz, who resides in southwest Idaho, is featured in the film, which was produced by Peter Henry with music composed by Bryan Hume.
In its 10th year, the Eastern Oregon Film Festival is Oct. 24-26 in La Grande. The festival headquarters is Hq, 112 Depot St. Approximately 20 minutes in length, the screening of “Picture Jasper” is Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12:15 p.m. at Beckie’s Studio of Dance, 110 Depot St.
Growing from a hobby, Schultz and his wife, Kathie, founded Silver Streams Northwest in 2000. Exploring the Owyhee Mountains of Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho with his family, rockhounding was in Schultz’s blood from an early age.
Collecting rocks morphed into cutting and polishing stones, which led to silver and gold smithing. Silver Streams is currently active in mining 10 different gemstone mines of agate, jaspers and opals from Idaho and Oregon.
Tracey indicates storytelling is his passion, and cinema is his medium. Other recent film projects he’s worked on include “Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story,” which was the Opening Night and Audience Award Winner at Slamdance Film Festival 2019 (Park City, Utah); “Conspiracy Party,” a comedic short selected for Adirondack Film Festival 2019 and Apocalypse Later Film Festival 2019 (Phoenix, Arizona); and “Ingredients for Recovery,” an educational video on the benefits of alcohol and drug abuse treatment.
EOFF passes are $55, which provide entry into all screening events and after-parties. General admission is $10 at the door for each screening or after-party — if capacity allows. For more information, including a schedule and descriptions of all the films, or to purchase a pass, visit www.eofilmfest.com. For questions, email director@eofilmfest.com.
