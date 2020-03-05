WALLA WALLA — Portland-based blues guitar virtuoso Terry Robb was recently nominated for a 2020 Blues Music Award.
His latest release, "Confessin’ My Dues," is up for recognition for the best acoustic album. Robb doesn’t just get nominated for and win awards: The prestigious Muddy Award for Best Acoustic Guitar was re-named the Terry Robb Acoustic Guitar Muddy Award after he won it 19 consecutive years. In 2017, he received the Muddy Award for Lifetime Achievement.
Robb is performing Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. at El Corazon Winery, 37 S. Palouse St., in Walla Walla. Tickets are $15.
Born in British Columbia and raised in the United States, Robb has been inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame and the Cascade Blues Association Hall of Fame. An acclaimed fingerstyle guitarist, singer, composer, arranger and record producer, Robb’s work is featured in Hollywood films, documentaries and biographies, such as “Game of Thrones,” “The Horse Whisperer” and “Dance of Death: The Life of John Fahey, American Guitarist.”
For questions about the show at El Corazon Winery, contact 509-520-4408 or info@elcorazonwinery.com. For more about Robb, visit www.terryrobb.com.
