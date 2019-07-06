WALLA WALLA — The life of a wagon master and prospector is featured during a living history presentation at Fort Walla Walla Museum.
William Rockfellow, who operated the Rockfellow & Co. Pony Express, will be portrayed by his great-grandson Dick Phillips. The presentation is Sunday at 2 p.m. in the museum’s Pioneer Village.
While working as a prospector, Rockfellow, his brother, Albert, and three Jackson County friends discovered the famous Rockfellow ledge of gold, now known as the Virtue Mine. They set up a stamp mill to extract the ore on Powder River, and eventually Baker City grew up around it.
Rockfellow’s wife operated a boarding house in Walla Walla. His daughter, Alice, married Harvey Meacham, who owned the Meacham toll road that ran between Idaho and Oregon, and a hotel near the summit of the Blue Mountains between La Grande and Pendleton.
The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $9, $8 for students and seniors, and free for children under 6. For more information, call 509-525-7703 or visit www.fwwm.org.
