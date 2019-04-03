ONTARIO — A 21-and-older event will feature music — including headliner Jonathan Warren and the Billy Goats — a beer garden, food court, vendor hall, door prizes and raffles in celebration of April 20.
The Eastern Oregon Cannabis Festival is Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Malheur County Fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario. Admission is $5. In accordance with state law, no public buying, selling or consumption of marijuana will be allowed during the event.
People volunteering at the festival will receive an event swag bag. For more information, call 541-709-0912 or search Facebook for “Eastern Oregon Cannabis Festival.”
