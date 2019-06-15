MORROW COUNTY — A variety of genres are featured during the coming weeks as Morrow County recently kicked off its annual outdoor summer concert series.
Music in the Parks alternates weekly between Boardman and Irrigon marina parks through Aug. 12. The free concerts are each Monday at 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the Boardman performances will be held at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, and the Irrigon shows will be moved to Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane.
The Wasteland Kings are featured in the upcoming show Monday, June 17 at Irrigon Marina Park. With influences from Tom Petty and Muddy Waters to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, the La Grande-based group offers a mixture of rock ’n’ roll, Americana and folk, while adding their own unique twist.
Playing together since 2008, The Wasteland Kings are known for the gritty blues vocals of Kris Mallory and Holly Sorensen. The band also features Mike Mallory, Mark Emerson and Al “Too Loud” Macleod. The group also “tones it down” a bit when performing as The Acoustic Kings.
The June 24 concert features the Latino group Azetatos at Boardman Marina Park. The band plays a variety of music, including rock, pop and ballads.
Gaining in popularity, the group recently played at Burnt Field Brewing in Boardman and a private event in Pasco. They also have upcoming shows in Kennewick and Yakima.
Additional performers for the season include 98% Angels (July 1, Irrigon), Brady Goss (July 8, Boardman), Martin Gerschwitz (July 15, Irrigon), Cruise Control (July 22, Boardman), Fonozis (July 29, Irrigon), Cosmo’s Dream (Aug 5, Boardman) and Cale Moon (Aug. 12, Irrigon).
People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the outdoor shows. In addition, those attending are invited to bring a picnic to enjoy while basking in the beauty of the Columbia River. During the Boardman concerts, concessions will be available for purchase as a fundraiser for the Boardman Little League.
Thanks to sponsorship by the North Morrow Community Foundation, Music in the Parks is funded by the Morrow County Unified Recreation District and Portland General Electric. For more information, contact Jackie McCauley at 541-720-1289 or utility.clerk@cityofboardman.com.
