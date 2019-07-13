IRRIGON — Multi-instrumentalist Martin Gerschwitz performs everything from classical to psychedelic rock.
The German-born musician will perform during the upcoming Music in the Parks. The free event is Monday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at Irrigon Marina Park. People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. In addition, those in attendance are invited to bring a picnic dinner. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be moved to Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon.
Gerschwitz has played with Iron Butterfly, Eric Burdon and the Animals, Meat Loaf, Walter Trout Band and more. He is known for his mastery of the keyboards and violin as well as his voice. Honing his classical training and rock influence to create his own style, Gerschwitz provides a versatile and unique experience for audiences.
Sponsored by the North Morrow Community Foundation, Music in the Parks is funded by the Morrow County Unified Recreation District and Portland General Electric. It alternates weekly on Mondays between Irrigon and Boardman marina parks through Aug. 12.
For more information, contact Jackie McCauley at 541-720-1289 or utility.clerk@cityofboardman.com.
