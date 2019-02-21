MISSION — A performance starring award-winning magicians who wow audiences with modern illusions and arts of deception is coming to Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
“Masters of Illusion,” from the hit CW television show, is taking the stage Saturday, March 16 in the Rivers Event Center, located off Interstate 84, Exit 216, Mission. A no-host bar will be available.
Tickets for the 21-and-older show are $49-$69 and can be purchased via the Wildhorse Gift Shop or www.wildhorseresort.com. Veterans and active military personnel can receive a 20 percent discount for up to four tickets when buying at the gift shop.
