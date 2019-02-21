ENT Illusion

Tickets are now on sale for ‘Masters of Illusion.” The 21-and-older show is March 16 at Wildhorse Resort & Casino.

 Contributed photo

MISSION — A performance starring award-winning magicians who wow audiences with modern illusions and arts of deception is coming to Wildhorse Resort & Casino.

“Masters of Illusion,” from the hit CW television show, is taking the stage Saturday, March 16 in the Rivers Event Center, located off Interstate 84, Exit 216, Mission. A no-host bar will be available.

Tickets for the 21-and-older show are $49-$69 and can be purchased via the Wildhorse Gift Shop or www.wildhorseresort.com. Veterans and active military personnel can receive a 20 percent discount for up to four tickets when buying at the gift shop.

Tags

Community Editor

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.