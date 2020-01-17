HERMISTON — Featuring three funnymen, tickets are still available for the Melonville Comedy Festival.
In its 27th year, the event is Friday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. A no-host bar is available when the doors open at 6:30 p.m. The headliner is James Johann, the featured comedian is Travis Nelson and the emcee is Jeremiah Coughlan.
Born and raised in the Midwest, Johann started his standup career in Kansas City. Incorporating a self-deprecating sense of humor and high-energy style, Johann offers everything from advice on raising kids and dating to the different types of rock ’n’ roll. He provides a glimpse of life how he sees it.
In addition to headlining in comedy clubs across the country, Johann participated in a theater tour “Paying For The New Trailer” (Blue Collar Comedy Tour) starring Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy. Also, from 2005-07, he was a part of “The Slackers Tour,” a national tour from one of the producers of The Blue Collar Comedy Tour.
Raised near the rainforests of Washington, Nelson attributes the lack of sunshine and his abundant intake of caffeine as feeding his obsessive personality. On stage, he offers a mixture of personal stories and experiences with absurd and imaginative thoughts — inviting audiences to escape into the recesses of his mind.
Nelson has performed in comedy clubs, theaters, colleges, bars, cruise ships and numerous comedy festivals, including the 2016 Seattle International Comedy Competition and he placed first in the “Best of the Fest” at the Burbank Comedy Festival in 2018. He also appears on Sirius XM satellite radio.
Coughlan, who attended Kennewick High School, is now based in Portland. He is said to physically resemble what would happen if Chris Farley ate Bob Ross. On stage, Coughlan creates a paradoxical mix of chaos and control.
He offers a conversational brand of self-deprecating humor and has become a regular performer at clubs all across the Pacific Northwest. He’s also been invited to perform in festivals in New York, Boise, San Francisco and Toronto, Canada.
Melonville Comedy Festival tickets are $35 if purchased in advance or $40 at the door. Ticket purchases help support the local Special Olympics program. They are available at www.melonvillecomedyfestival.com, or Last Chance Tavern (240 S.W. 11th St.) and Midway Bar & Grill (1750 N. First St.), both in Hermiston. Also, tables of 10 are available for $300. For questions, contact 541-567-5180 or events@midwaybargrill.com.
