PENDLETON — The Pendleton Men’s Chorus is tuning up for its annual end of spring concert.
The group will perform an eclectic mix of music spanning the 19th to the 21st centuries. The performance is Saturday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pendleton High School auditorium, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at Pendleton Art + Frame, 36 S.W. Court Ave. Tickets also will be available at the door. Children who attend must be at least 4 years of age or older.
The program includes sacred and secular music, American-folk and world folk music and music from the Broadway stage. Among this year’s selections are the African-American spiritual “Poor Man Lazrus” by Jester Hairston, a very modern arrangement of the ancient hymn “Gaudete” by Michael Engelhardt, the Australian folk song “Waltzing Matilda,” and a Broadway favorite, “The Impossible Dream.” The small ensemble of the Pendleton Men’s Chorus, Dúlamán, also will perform.
Soloists for the concert are David Kube, Gary Zimmerman, Chris Leonard, Nick Leonard, Murray Dunlap, Randy Thomas, Jacob Try, Greg Alexander and Marc Austin. Guest instrumentalists include percussionists Greg Schulberg and John Wilson, and flautist Cathy Muller.
Bill Mayclin is the conductor of the Pendleton Men’s Chorus, Steve Muller is the assistant conductor and Sue Nelson is the accompanist. For more information, call Mayclin at 541-276-4540.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.