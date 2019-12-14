PENDLETON — Dashing through The Bow — alt-country band Imperial Twang is providing a gift to the community during its 14th annual holiday event.
An abundance of Imperial Twang’s fan base must be on Santa’s “nice list,” as the Pendleton-based group has taken the stage at a number of venues in the past few years — including Wheatstock Music Festival, Oktoberfest Pendleton, The Stag Bar, a handful of fundraisers and, of course, The Rainbow Cafe.
The band is known to hibernate, going months or more between live performances. In 2014 — a year Imperial Twang only made two appearances — local musician James Dean Kindle said people can always expect a “raucous, rowdy and joyous” time when “The Merry Twangsters” come out in force.
So be sure to catch Jef Farley, Shaner Applegate, Jim White and Brian Baird as they amp up the Christmas spirit. The musical celebration is Saturday, Dec. 21 from 8 p.m. to midnight at The Rainbow Cafe, 209 S. Main St., Pendleton. There is no cover charge.
Sometimes referred to as Pendleton’s quintessential party band, Farley (singer-songwriter) told the East Oregonian during a 2009 interview that back in the beginning, the group was too busy making music to come up with a moniker.
While they had hundreds of ideas — audience members even wrote down dozens of suggestions on napkins at Hamley’s Slickfork Saloon during their first gig 15 years ago — they couldn’t settle on a name. Farley was surprised when Imperial Twang suddenly popped into his head, and equally as surprised when his bandmates dug it.
While Jef, Shaner and the rest of the band may have had a hard time figuring out who they were, Imperial Twang’s fan base quickly became known as “The Merry Twangsters.” And come Dec. 21, things should be “merry and bright.”
