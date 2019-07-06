WALLA WALLA — Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts is gearing up for a new and improved version of its popular Monothon fundraising event.
After a four-year hiatus, organizers are excited to introduce the Monothon 2019 and the Crow’s Shadow Gala & Art Auction. Monothon 2019 features a week of monotype printmaking with invited artists coming from across the Pacific Northwest to make prints in the Crow’s Shadow studio in Mission. The week will crescendo with a gala celebration, including an art auction of the resulting prints.
The Gala & Art Auction event is Saturday, July 27 from 6-9 p.m. at Foundry Vineyards, 1111 Abadie St., Walla Walla. Tickets are $50 per person.
“This event will be an extraordinary evening of art, wine, and food, all in support of Crow’s Shadow’s ongoing programming and projects,” said Nika Blasser of Crow’s Shadow. “It will be a fancy event for us — the Foundry Vineyards gallery is a very beautiful contemporary space.”
Participating Monothon printmaking artists include James Lavadour (Pendleton), Keiko Hara (Walla Walla), Joe Feddersen (Omak), Samantha Wall (Portland), Kaila Farrell-Smith (Modoc Point), Kevin Haas (Pullman), Brenda Mallory (Portland), Victor Maldonado (Portland), Fox Spears (Seattle), Yoshihiro Kitai (Portland), Kirsten Furlong (Boise), Vanessa Enos (Beaverton) and others. Each artist will spend a day alongside four other artists in the Crow’s Shadow print studio. Crow’s Shadow master printer Judith Baumann will provide assistance.
The artists will work on a small series of monotype prints in order to donate at least two prints to Crow’s Shadow for the fundraising auction. In addition, they will be able to keep some of their own work from the day, Blasser said.
A monotype is a completely unique print made from ink applied to an acrylic plate and run through the press. Each artist will have at least one print featured in the July 27 Gala Art Auction event, and one print on an online auction that will run from Aug. 1-9.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.crowsshadow.org. For questions, contact Blasser at 541-276-3954 or nika@crowsshadow.org.
