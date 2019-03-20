STANFIELD — Elvis is in the house.
The Loyal Order of Moose have invited an Elvis impersonator, who will take the stage at the Stanfield Moose Lodge. Featuring Mark Stevenz, the performance is Saturday, March 30 from 7-9 p.m. at 615 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. People are invited to come early as the Women of the Moose are offering a potato bar meal from 5-7 p.m. The cost is $8 per person. There is a $3 fee for those who just come to see Elvis.
Starting his career in theater, Stevenz has worked tirelessly to perfect his performance as the King of Rock 'n' Roll. Based in Portland, Stevenz placed first in the 2010 Spirit Mountain Casino Elvis contest and was named people’s choice at the Elvis Fantasy Fest in 2011 in Indiana. He continues to work on Elvis’ trademark lip curl, fancy footwork and gyrating hips as he competes and performs across the United States and Canada.
For more information, call Beverly Stewart at 541-449-1334 or the lodge at 541-449-3304. For more about the Elvis impersonator, visit www.markandthememphiskings.com.
