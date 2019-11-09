PENDLETON — A pair of powerhouse American Roots musicians who meld traditional Appalachian and old-time music will perform in Pendleton.

Janie Rothfield and Shona Carr — Little Missy — are a mother-daughter duo who are both highly accomplished fiddlers, guitarists, clawhammer banjo players and singers. Each celebrates their individuality and their obvious genetic connection with hot tunes, soulful ballads and strong harmonies.

Little Missy will perform Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children and teens.

Rothfield is internationally known for her instrument prowess, as well as a tune composer, dance musician and band leader. She has played with and learned from many older generation musicians, including French Canadian traditional fiddler Leo Beaudoin, Kentucky fiddlers Paul David Smith and Jimmy McCown and North Carolina native Eddie Lowe. In addition to her old-time music influences, she lived in Scotland for many years — also touring throughout the United Kingdom and United States with her contemporary Scottish/old-time trio, Hadden, Rothfield and Carr.

An award-winning singer and songwriter, Carr grew up surrounded by the fiddle and banjo music of her mother and Scottish traditional singing and Celtic music from her father, Allan Carr. Her talent reflects the blending of these musical styles. Also, she’s known for her unique voice, song and tune writing. Carr also performs with her bands, Lost Indian and The Buck Stops Here, and as a duo with partner Sam Stallings.

Roberta Lavadour, arts center executive director, said the show was an add-on while the duo is in the area to work with music classes at local schools. She’s thrilled to welcome Little Missy to the arts center.

More from this section GeekStorm Episode 241

“Sometimes these last-minute shows are the most fun,” Lavadour said.

Tickets are available via www.pendletonarts.org or by calling 541-278-9201. For more about Little Missy, visit www.janerothfield.com.