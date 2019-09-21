ONTARIO — The inaugural Eastern Oregon Mural Festival is planned in Ontario.
Organizers are teaming up with Invoice PDX and The Portland Street-Art Alliance to host Eastern Oregon's first mural festival. The goal is to engage the community through the process of creating art and interacting with artists during the process.
The event is Oct. 11-13 with a special focus on Saturday, Oct. 12 from noon to 7 p.m. at Moore Park, located at Oregon Street and Southwest First Avenue, Ontario. It will feature live art, vendors and food.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/892711171103082. For questions, including artist inquiries, contact info@treasurevalleycannabis.com.
