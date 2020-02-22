WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The February Museum After Hours program at Fort Walla Walla Museum highlights the Bauer sisters.
During the presentation, Susan Pickett, violinist, musicologist and Whitman College professor emerita, will share about Emilie and Marion Bauer, Walla Walla natives who would go on to have influential music careers in New York City. The event is being held in conjunction with a special exhibit that celebrates the history of music in the region. Admission is free.
The eldest child, Emilie Frances, was born in 1865. Marion Eugenie, the seventh and last child of the Bauer family, was born in 1882. Emilie Frances, who was initially a music critic for The Oregonian, moved to NYC around the turn of the century. Marion Eugenie soon joined her to study music composition. Marion composed more than 160 works, including a symphonic poem that was performed by the New York Philharmonic in 1947.
The museum’s regular hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free to members and kids under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for seniors/students and $9 for general admission. For more information, call 509-525-7703 or visit www.fwwm.org.
