PORTLAND — This could be music to your ears — independent musicians, music businesses and music venues are invited to provide input regarding how music impacts the state’s economy.
With the lines sometimes blurred between music as a business and music as a cultural experience, advocacy efforts have pushed the need for an analysis of commercial music and live performances. The state legislature provided funding for the study, which may benefit music-supporting policy initiatives and programs.
People with a vested interest in the music industry are asked to complete a brief online “music census” to offer their insight. Business Oregon and researchers at the Portland State University Northwest Economic Research Center will use the information to complete the state’s first economic impact studies of commercial music and live performance.
The anonymous survey is available via bit.ly/3Yaf7ta and will take less than 10 minutes. The survey must be completed by Jan. 15. In addition, people are encouraged to urge others in the industry to provide input.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.