LA GRANDE — More than 200 regional performers will ring in the holiday season during the Observer’s 28th Annual Holiday Music Festival in La Grande.
The concerts are Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m., in McKenzie Theater on the Eastern Oregon University campus. Ensembles to perform include the Grande Ronde Symphony Orchestra, Community Band Northeast, the EOU Chamber Choir, the Grande Ronde Community Chorus, EOU’s 45th Parallel Ensemble, EOU African Drumming Group, and the EOU Fiddle Ensemble.
Also, this year’s special guest is the Elgin High School Calypso Band, directed by Tucker Murphey. Comprised of 12 students and a physical education teacher, the group plays traditional calypso and soca music from Trinidad and Tobago.
Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at the Red Cross Drug and EOU Bookstore, both in La Grande, or via www.eou.edu/music. All proceeds from the event go to the music funds held in the EOU Foundation.
The community-wide festival features traditional holiday music from around the world and “is a wonderful beginning to the holiday season,” said Peter Wordelman, EOU music professor.
For more information, contact Wordelman at 541-962-3352 or pwordelm@eou.edu.
