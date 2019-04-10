Drawing on their diverse musical inspirations, Dusty Santamaria + Moira Ichiban recently made a contemporary offering with the release of their second album, “Innersexion.”
Describing it as “an avant-garage prayer for the Anthropocene,” the release comes just a year after their debut album, “Love Under Will.” Released on the duo’s own Voodoo It Yourself record label, the husband and wife team are now on the road to promote the release.
The “music magick duo” will perform a pair of shows in Eastern Oregon — including Thursday, April 18 at Ten Depot Street in La Grande and Friday, April 19 at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton. There’s no cover charge for the shows, which start at 7 p.m. Local singer-songwriter J.D. Kindle will open the Pendleton performance.
Santamaria and Ichiban have remained busy with several projects. In addition to their 43-date U.S. and Europe tour after their first release, they created Voodoo It Yourself Books, releasing a collection of Santamaria’s poems and volume one of their yearly art zine, Beautiful Mutants. This past fall, they made another tour of the western United States, recorded “Innersexion,” then began making art movies.
“Innersexion” is said to showcase a deeper level of collaboration between the artists than with their debut album. Also, numerous live performances throughout 2018 have developed Ichiban’s uniquely primitive drum style. A respected lyricist throughout his years of songwriting, Santamaria also has matured. While still personal, his “poetic lyrics are more universal in tone and emerge from a broader perspective.”
Throughout their evolution, Dusty Santamaria + Moira Ichiban have maintained the strongest elements of their original “voodoo-wop” style and with “Innersexion,” they hone the edge of their artistry and invite magick into their music.
“Innersexion is the freedom song of a two-headed monster, the autobiography of a kiss,” Santamaria said. “It is a love letter to the impossible.”
For more information about the Pendleton show, call 541-276-1350 and for La Grande performance, call 541-963-8766. For more about the musicians, visit www.voodooityourself.com.
