PENDLETON — If you're looking to get outside and enjoy good music, good food and socially distanced visiting with your neighbors, head to the 100 block of South Main Street on Saturday, June 20 at 3 p.m. for Music on Main.
The block will be closed to vehicle traffic and Virgil's at Cimmiyotti's will be providing additional outdoor seating for customers who want to enjoy the downtown atmosphere while still following social distancing guidelines. The bluegrass duo of Andy Cary and Emily Muller Cary will perform beginning at 3 p.m., followed by headliner The Identities at 4 p.m. People are encouraged to bring a chair and order takeout from one of Pendleton's downtown businesses.
The event is sponsored by the Pendleton Downtown Association, the Oregon East Symphony and Pacific Power.
For more information, contact Wesley Murack, executive director of the Pendleton Downtown Association, at wmurack@pendletondowntown.org or 541-304-3912.
