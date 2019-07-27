BAKER CITY — The Powder River Music Review continues to round up a variety of entertainers on Sunday afternoons in Baker City.
The performances are held from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Powder River Pavilion at Geiser-Pollman Park, 1723 Madison St. There is no set admission fee but to help support the summer series, people are encouraged to make a donation. Those who give $5 receive a raffle ticket for a door prize.
The July 28 concert features the Seymour Baker Band. On the last leg of an Oregon Summer Tour, the Portland-based group plays acoustic Americana, blues, rock and folk. Their energetic performances are said to feature a combination of intricate guitar interplay, infectious rhythms and “silky smooth vocal harmonies.”
Also, during the July 28 event, those in attendance can enter a raffle drawing for a Christmas in July package. In addition, there will be a drawing for wine basket, which includes two wine tastings at Copper Belt Wines, two engraved wine glasses by Able Engraving and a bottle of wine.
During the Aug. 4 show, Cadence Beyond will play. The trio juggles a variety of instruments and styles. Calling themselves a “musical mutt,” the group plays an eclectic mix of original material, progressive rock, classic rock, country, folk and a little jazz. The group has been playing regularly at the Geiser Grand Hotel in Baker City.
Bringing their high energy to the stage on Aug. 11 is Phoenix Duo. Based in Salem, award-winning songwriters Tim and Kathy Crosby have collaborated on six albums. They are known in the bluegrass world as half of the quartet Kathy Boyd & Phoenix Rising.
A regional horn band featuring musicians based in Hermiston, Pendleton and beyond will perform Aug. 18. Brass Fire will sizzle with the sound of saxophones, trumpets, trombone, piano, bass, guitar and drums. In addition, the entire band lights up with vocal renderings.
Offering up music made popular by a variety of acts, be prepared to hear everything from Chicago and Elvis to Santana and Earth Wind & Fire. In addition, the group can fire up tunes from the Big Band Era as well as blues, soul and rock from the 1970s and 1980s.
For information about upcoming performances, visit www.facebook.com/PowderRiverMusicReview. For questions, contact bakercityevents1@gmail.com or 541-519-5653.
