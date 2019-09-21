Swedish folk/Americana artist Sofia Talvik is prepped to release her latest album, “Paws of a Bear,” via Makaki Music on Sept. 27.
Audiences should prepare to hear some of Sofia’s most personal and intimate songs on her eighth studio album to date.
From the opening notes of “Take Me Home,” the first track on “Paws of a Bear” that details Sofia’s hometown, it’s clear that this is a very bare bones affair. Sofia says that was certainly an intention from the beginning.
“When I recorded this album I wanted to keep it really stripped down. For a while I thought I’d only have guitar and pedal steel for the songs, but then I added some other instruments,” she said. “I think I still managed to keep it acoustic though, and the pedal steel is still my favorite instrument on the album.”
When an artist approaches music from a minimalist perspective, it focuses all attention on the song. And “Paws of a Bear” has 10 tracks that prove Ms. Talvik is a consummate songwriter.
The tracks on “Paws of a Bear” also tackle some very specific topics. When asked about how this collection of songs came together, she states, “Either you are really good at creating a persona, like David Bowie did with Ziggy Stardust, or you put your own self on the line and dare to be personal … it was about things that matter to me.”
Loving relationships, failed relationships, growing old, gifts, personal reproductive decisions, Idaho/Montana wildfires and death all get there due, usually from a very specific, female point of view.
And social shaming is more popular now than ever before. The last track on the album, appropriately entitled “Die Alone,” deals with how when some decide to remain childless, others feel compelled to give their unsolicited opinions.
“Everything in that song has been said to me … the only thing I actually haven’t been told is that I will die alone … this is definitely the song that will stir up most emotions and stories at my live shows.”
She does provide some comic relief to the proceedings with the song “I Liked You Better.” She has put to music the feelings/thoughts/emotions that come with failed relationships. And she does it with a lot more class than Taylor Swift has ever shown.
As if the songs weren’t enough, Ms. Talvik did all of the album artwork as well. For “Paws of a Bear,” Sofia painted a growling bear but upon closer inspection there are images within the bear including a very cool self-portrait. It’s a collage in acrylics. For those interested in purchasing prints of the album cover or other related items, go to https://igg.me/at/pawsofabear.
Ms. Talvik, who has performed several shows at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., is currently on tour in Germany. For more information about her music, visit www.sofiatalvik.com.
