PENDLETON — An evening of Simon & Garfunkel songs, and Paul Simon solo hits, are featured as One Trick Pony takes the stage in Pendleton.
In addition to performing numerous familiar tunes, Michael Trew draws audiences into spirited sing-alongs. Along the way, the musician shares stories about how such songs as “The Sound of Silence,” “Mrs. Robinson” and “The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy)” came to be.
One Trick Pony will perform Thursday, Jan. 9 from 7-9 p.m. at 40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. There is no cover charge.
Trew has toured across the United States since 2008, with the rock group The Autumn Electric, as half of The Graduate, a Simon & Garfunkel tribute duo, and as a solo act. In addition to singing and playing guitar, Trew performs on piano on “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Still Crazy After All These Years,” on flute for “El Condor Pasa” and rhythm looping as he brings “You Can Call Me Al” and “Late in the Evening” to life.
For more information about the show, call 541-612-8559 or search Facebook.
— EO Media Group
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.