PENDLETON — Independent musicians are tapping into their creative energies to find ways to survive financially while public gatherings are restricted because of COVID-19.
Thomas Paul, a Boise-based musician who often is invited to perform with Pendleton-based James Dean Kindle & The Eastern Oregon Playboys, took to Facebook in recent days to ask for help. Paul, who also serves as a counselor for Pendleton Center for the Arts’ annual teen Rock ’n’ Roll Camp, is referred to as the Playboys’ unofficial fifth member.
Paul asks that people send him direct messages (his Facebook account is www.facebook.com/thomaspaul117) with a song request. He suggested it could be a favorite song or a request to sing “Happy Birthday” to someone special or a song dedication.
“If you are so moved to do so and able, you can then consider making a donation to me in an effort to replace some small amount of my lost income,” Paul wrote in a March 16 Facebook post.
Paul also encouraged people to reach out for friendly chats or if they just needed to talk.
“People care about you. I care about you,” he said.
Fluff and Gravy Records, the label for Bart Budwig’s “Another Burn on the AstroTurf,” recently put out a plea requesting assistance. Budwig, who is the sound engineer at The OK Theater in Enterprise, was in the midst of a four-week tour of Austria and Germany when shows kept getting canceled.
According to Fluff and Gravy, Budwig, who was traveling with his entire band, was still trying to make travel arrangements on March 13 for everyone to return to the United States — at the tune of nearly $9,000. People were encouraged to make donations or purchase the musician’s albums.
“I am blown away by all the donations/album sales coming in to help me out with my tour and travel losses,” Budwig said in a Facebook post two days later. “I’m tearing up just writing this post. I am feeling the love.”
Budwig is a musician’s musician — often sharing the stage and spotlight with musicians across the region and beyond. He has taken the stage in Pendleton numerous times. For more about Budwig, search for his social media pages or visit www.bartbudwig.com.
Another musician that’s reaching out across social media platforms is the frontman of Pete Krebs & the Rockin’ K Review. A two-time inductee into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame, Krebs has been a part of the Portland music scene since the late 1980s.
Known for his exploration of everything from punk rock and gypsy jazz to traditional country and western swing, he recently launched “Pete Krebs Jukebox.” He’s playing requests and dedications on his Facebook page (www.facebook.com/pete.krebs.52) and offering listeners a variety of ways to provide help to him as a performer. People can make a donation via a PayPal tip jar on his website at www.heypetekrebs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.