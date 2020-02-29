WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A series of films that chronicles the westward expansion is featured during the month of March at Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
The public is invited to join park rangers each Saturday to learn more about the Pacific Northwest National Park sites through the lens of park films. Each movie is approximately 30 minutes long and will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the historic site’s visitor center, located 8 miles west of Walla Walla on Whitman Mission Road. After each film visitors are invited to participate in a 30-minute ranger-led discussion.
The schedule includes March 7: Nez Perce National Historical Park; March 14: Fort Vancouver National Historic Site; March 21: Big Hole National Battlefield; and March 28: Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park. Admission is free.
During its winter schedule, the visitor center is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 509-522-6360 or visit www.nps.gov/whmi.s
