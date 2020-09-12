WALLA WALLA, Wash. — On Sept. 21, Blue Mountain Land Trust launches the online premiere of Blue Mountain Television’s “Secret Life of the Forest: The Northern Blue Mountains.”
This 13-part series explores the natural history of the northern Blue Mountains of Southeastern Washington and Northeastern Oregon. Mike Denny’s incredible knowledge of the Blue Mountains and Daniel Biggs’ photography has created an awe-inspiring account of life in the northern Blue Mountains.
Episodes can be streamed, on-demand, directly from your home. For episode descriptions and registration information, visit the Blue Mountain Land Trust website at https://bmlt.org/slf. Access to the series is free and open to the public through Dec. 31, 2020.
