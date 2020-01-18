PENDLETON — A piece by Pendleton-born Hollywood composer Chris Thomas is featured during an upcoming performance by the Oregon East Symphony Youth Orchestra.
The concert is Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. There is no admission charge. The program also features The Preludes Orchestra and students from the Symphony Strings after-school program.
Thomas took piano lessons as a youth from Sue Nelson. In a 2012 East Oregonian interview, Nelson said he was talented as a player but initially couldn’t read music, much less write it down at that time.
Since that time, Thomas has soared — creating compositions for TV and movies. Also, he was commissioned by the Central Oregon Symphony Association to write a piece to celebrate the natural wonders and communities in the Harney County Basin. Its world premier was last May in Burns.
For more information about the Oregon East Symphony and its programs, contact contact 541-276-0320, info@oregoneastsymphony.org or visit www.oregoneastsymphony.org.
