ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County’s historic OK Theatre is turning 100 this year and owners Darrell and Christy Brann are gearing up for a big bash.
“The theater has long been the heart of Enterprise’s downtown and we want to celebrate its birthday with fantastic music and a really fun weekend for locals and visitors alike,” Darrell Brann said.
Featuring a Mardi Gras theme, the extravaganza begins Friday, July 12 from 5-7 p.m. with a community dinner table stretching down Main Street — the theater is located at 208 W. Main St., Enterprise. It’s followed by a melodrama (7-9 p.m.) performed by Lisa Closners’s Merry Heart Theatre with a cast of local performers.
The following day — Saturday, July 13 — donuts from Vali’s Alpine Restaurant will be served in the theater (10 a.m.) while film curator Dennis Nyback shows classic cartoons and vintage movies. At noon, music cranks up on an outdoor stage on the corner of Main and Second streets — continuing until 10 p.m.
Headlining the event is rhythm & blues musician Jon Cleary. The British-born musician has lived and become a part of the New Orleans culture for more than 20 years. His band, The Absolute Monster Gentlemen, won a Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album in 2016.
Also, Grammy winner Dom Flemons, formerly of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, returns with music from his latest album. “Black Cowboy” is a tribute to the African Americans of the frontier West. Others featured in the lineup are Ural Thomas and the Pain, a rhythm & blues band from Portland; the Caleb Klauder Band, which brings its alt country sound to the stage; and Enterprise’s Bart Budwig Band, who play everything from folk and funk to rock and country.
The Branns are both musicians and music lovers, which is one reason why they’ve brought a number of Grammy winning artists to the theater over the past five years. In addition to creating a buzz locally, the top-notch performers have put the venue on the map. Also, Budwig, the theater’s manager and sound engineer, began recording albums in the theater for a variety of bands and musicians. Building on that success, he started his own label, OK Records, earlier this year.
The birthday celebration includes a street fair with food vendors organized by Wallowa Slow Foods. Also, wine and Terminal Gravity beer will be served in Enterprise’s Warde Park.
The Friday night dinner and show costs $50 per person, with ticket sales closing Monday, July 1. Tickets for the Saturday celebration featuring eight musical acts, are $25 each or $50 for a family pass (entry for parents and their children ages 13 and under). Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com or www.theoldok.com.
For more information, search Facebook or contact at oktheater1@gmail.com or 541-263-0941.
