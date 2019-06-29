MILTON-FREEWATER — From Barbra Streisand’s "The Way You Were" and Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” to such remakes as "You're Sixteen" by Ringo Starr and "The Loco-Motion" by Grand Funk, hits from 1974 are featured during the upcoming Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater.
With nearly 500 songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100, BJ the DJ will spin several dozen. The free event is Saturday, July 6 from 7-10 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
For more information, contact Bob Jones at dubuquer70@gmail.com, or call 541-938-7028.
