MILTON-FREEWATER — If you can’t get no “Satisfaction” head to the upcoming Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater for hits from the Rolling Stones.
The British group has enjoyed a long and successful career, including 60 chart singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and four dozen hit albums. BJ the DJ will play many of their hit songs from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s Saturday, Aug. 3 from 7-10 p.m. The free event will take place at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. For those who can’t get enough of the Stones, come early as BJ the DJ will start spinning tunes at 6 p.m.
The Stones' first number one hit in America — their fourth in Great Britain — was "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." It topped the Billboard chart for four weeks in July 1965 and was the biggest hit single in the U.S. that year. While they’ve experienced some controversy over the years, including censorship of their 1967 hit "Let's Spend the Night Together" on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” they have endured for nearly 60 years. The Rolling Stones are currently on the road in the U.S. with their No Filter Tour.
For more information, contact Bob Jones at dubuquer70@gmail.com, or call 541-938-7028.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.