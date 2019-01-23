MILTON-FREEWATER — Start spreading the news — Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater tunes up with the songs of Frank Sinatra.
The Rat Pack — Sinatra, along with Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop — ruled the Las Vegas music scene. They performed on stage and in films of the early 1960s, including “Ocean’s 11,” “Sergeants 3” and “Robin and the 7 Hoods.”
Sinatra was one of the most successful and most popular recording artists of the 20th century. His solo career included hit singles throughout the ‘40s through the ‘70s. His final song to hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart was "Theme from New York, New York" in 1980.
Oldies Night will salute Sinatra with 50 of his hit songs. The free event is Saturday, Feb. 2 from 7-10 p.m. in the Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. In addition to spinning tunes, BJ the DJ will share facts and trivia along the way. Bonus songs will begin at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact Bob Jones at dubuquer70@gmail.com, or call 541-938-7028.
