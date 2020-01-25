LA GRANDE — A fast-paced and up-tempo concert will feature songs in juxtaposition at Eastern Oregon University.
“Opposites Attract” features song and dance performances — with a program featuring “Highway to Hell” followed immediately by “Stairway to Heaven.” Other “opposites” pair up the young and old, country and city, or fast and slow. Also, dance styles include break dancing, swing dancing, tap dancing and more.
The university’s Chamber Choir will present the show Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. All performances will be held in McKenzie Theater on the EOU La Grande campus.
Admission is $8 for adults and $7 for seniors and students. Group tickets are $6 each with the purchase of 10 or more. Tickets are available via www.eou.edu/music or at Red Cross Drug and the EOU Bookstore, both in La Grande.
For more information, contact Peter Wordelman at 541-962-3352 or pwordelm@eou.edu.
