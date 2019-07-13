PENDLETON — Apricot A. Irving will read from her works during the upcoming First Draft Writers’ Series.
An Oregon Book Award winner, Irving will share Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. After her presentation, there will be an open mic for local writers to read from their work.
Irving, who grew up as the daughter of a missionary in Haiti, wrote “The Gospel Trees.” Drawing from her parents’ journals as well as her own, the memoir is the story of learning to see, read and love — not just each other but Haiti. It’s described as “troubling, alive, defiant and tender.”
Showcasing notable Pacific Northwest authors, First Draft Writers’ Series meets the third Thursday of each month. For more information about the writers’ series, call 541-278-9201 or visit www.pendletonarts.org. For more about Irving, go to www.apricotirving.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.