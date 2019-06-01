PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony will close out its 2018-19 season with Summer, Saint-Saëns & A Symphony.
Under the direction of conductor and artist director Beau Benson, the symphony will perform Johannes Brahms's moody “Fourth Symphony" and Camille Saint-Saëns's “Piano Concerto No. 2,” featuring guest soloist Artina McCain. The performance is Friday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
McCain enjoys a career as a pedagogue and speaker, as well as a solo and chamber musician nationally and internationally. Most recently, she has appeared with the Memphis Symphony and Austin Civic Orchestra. TV appearances include features on CSPAN and in the PBS documentary series "Roadtrip Nation: Degree of Impact."
McCain graduated from Southern Methodist University, Cleveland Institute of Music and the University of Texas at Austin. She is currently an assistant professor of piano at the University of Memphis.
Advance tickets are available at the symphony office, 345 S.W. Fourth St., and Pendleton Art + Frame, 36 S.W. Court Ave., both in Pendleton, or via www.brownpapertickets.com. They are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students.
For more information, call 541-276-0320 or visit www.oregoneastsymphony.org. For more about McCain, go to www.artinamccain.com.
