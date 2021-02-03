PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony will present its annual Winter Chamber Music Festival as a subscription-based internet livestream series. The series will feature chamber music performances from the Vert Clubroom in Pendleton on three Saturdays at 6:30 p.m.: February 27, March 6 and March 13.
Attendees will be able to access the concerts in real time or enjoy the recordings at a later date at their own convenience. Streaming production will be directed by Peter Walters, who has previously directed livestreams for both the Oregon East Symphony and Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts.
The first installment, on Feb. 27, will feature a flute quartet composed of OES principal flute Cathy Muller, assistant concertmaster Viet Block, principal violist and pianist Emily Muller-Cary, and principal cellist Zach Banks. The quartet will perform Wolfgang Amadeaus Mozart's "Quartet in D major, K.285" and an excerpt from Hector Berlioz's oratorio "L’enfance du Christ," arranged by Muller-Cary.
The second installment on March 6 will feature OES concertmaster Lisa Robertson and pianist Dr. James Cook performing a pair of German Classical era duets: Beethoven's "Sonata in G Major, Op. 30, No. 3," and Brahms' "Sonata in A Major, Op. 100."
The final installment on March 13 will feature a piano trio led by Rachel Pariseau, with Block and Banks, performing a selection of French Romantic era music. Selections include Debussy's "Piano Trio in G major, L. 5," Gabriel Fauré's "Après un rêve," from "Trois mélodies, Op. 7," and Jules Massenet's "Méditation," from "Thaïs."
Tickets are $10 for an individual performance or $25 for the entire series. Ticket holders will receive an email a few days prior to each of their selected performance(s) with a link to a private YouTube stream. Tickets may be purchased by calling the symphony office at 541-276-0320 or visiting www.OregonEastSymphony.org.
This concert is made possible with support from the Oregon Arts Commission, the Reser Family Foundation, Lori Baxter, Harriet Isom and Bob and Janet Miller. Other sponsors include Collins Law Firm, Bellinger Farms, and the Edward Jones offices of Casey Hunt and Ben Buchert.
