A new permanent exhibit that highlights all things Oregon was recently unveiled at the Oregon Historical Society.
The 7,000-square-foot “Experience Oregon” opened Thursday — the 160th anniversary of the state joining the union. In celebration of the new exhibit, free admission is offered through Feb. 18.
“Experience Oregon” provides an opportunity for visitors to learn about the countless people, places and events that have shaped the state. Visitors enter the exhibit through a panoramic theater that introduces major themes and sets the stage. Land and water are two of the most pervasive topics covered, displaying the diversity of Oregon’s landscape, as well as people’s historical and ongoing relationships with its resources. Visitors follow a “river” along the floor to reinforce the importance of water to Oregon’s history, and to the many people who call this place home.
Interactive stations throughout the exhibition include a “Stories from the Archives” tablet game, a walk-through covered-wagon, role-playing games that allow visitors to take sides in historical debates, listening wands that bring voices from the past, and opportunities to offer ideas and opinions on relevant themes. As visitors leave the exhibit, they can create a memory blanket as a digital “takeaway” using photographs and artifacts, as well as Pendleton blanket designs, to help recall favorite moments from the exhibit.
More than three years in the making, developing “Experience Oregon” has been a collaborative effort. Oregon Historical Society staff, trustees, and volunteers, including Oregon tribes, educators, content specialists, historians, community members and multiple design firms from across the country have contributed their talents to create the museum’s new cornerstone.
All of the artifacts on display in “Experience Oregon” are from the Oregon Historical Society museum collection, and the research library preserves the vast majority of the archival materials on view. “Experience Oregon” would be impossible without the countless Oregonians who, for over a century, have turned to OHS to preserve their histories, said Rachel Randles, director of marketing and communications.
The Oregon Historical Society is located at 1200 S.W. Park Ave., Portland. Regular museum hours are Monday through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Regular admission is $10; discounts are available for seniors, youths and students.
For more information, contact 503-222-1741, orhist@ohs.org or visit www.ohs.org.
