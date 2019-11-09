MISSION — Photographer Peter Marbach, who recently published “Healing the Big River,” will participate in a book party at Tamástslikt Cultural Institute.

The publication is said to masterfully combine the art of visual storytelling with passionate essays. From the source, a tiny spring in the Canadian Rockies, to the sea, readers are guided on a journey back to the origins of the 1,243-mile river and learn about the history and impact of the Columbia River Treaty. Featuring 12 contributing authors — a mix of first nations, tribes and salmon recovery advocates — they share about their relationship to the Columbia and advocate for a new treaty that honors indigenous knowledge and starts the process to restore one of the greatest salmon runs the world has ever known.

The public is invited to meet Marbach Saturday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Tamástslikt’s museum store. The cultural institute is located off Interstate 84 Exit 216, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino. There is no charge for the special event. The book will be available for purchase.

Marbach has worked on a handful of photo essay book projects. He has also worked with such publications as National Geographic, Sunset Magazine and Country, as well as Travel Oregon and more. His work is part of a permanent collection at Oregon State University.

For more information, call 541-429-7700 or visit www.tamastslikt.org. For more about Marbach, visit www.petermarbach.com.