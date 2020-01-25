WALLA WALLA — Agatha Christie’s mystery-thriller, “Murder on the Orient Express,” is being staged at The Little Theatre of Walla Walla.
The performances are Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 7-8 and 14-15 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. The theatre is located at 1130 E. Sumach St., Walla Walla.
The familiar story begins just after midnight when a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. With an American tycoon dead in his locked compartment, Detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer — in case he or she decides to strike again.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students/youths. They are available at www.ltww.org or by calling the box office at 509-529-3683.
